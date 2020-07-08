BMW M3 & M4 Teaser Has Something For Nosy Photo-Editors

BMW released a few more teaser images of their BMW M3 and M4 not too long ago. In these new teasers, we only got to see part of the vehicle with the rest of the feature hidden behind the shadows.

In these cases, photo-editors will generally try to lighten the image to see if they can pick up any more details from the images but this time, instead of some extra detail, all they got was a “Nice Try from the rear image and “Nope” for the side image.

Of course, as funny as this is, the design of these models is not really a surprise at this point as they were already leaked beforehand.

The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 will be making its official debut this September and will be arriving at the showrooms later on but we do not have an actually date right now.