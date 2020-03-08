Some automakers are choosing to update their logo as they prepare for a more digital future. We have also seen Volkswagen’s new flat design logo and now it is BMW’s turn to show us their version.

The new logo will be used as the new corporate identity for online and offline communication purposes. According to BMW, the new design removes the black surround which symbolizes them putting their customers in the center.

They also added that the 2D design also symbolizes the openness and clarity of the company. The justification feels like it was a stretch but at the end of the day, the logo is what matters the most.

Of course, we will not be seeing this new logo being used on dealerships and vehicles for now since it would not look great especially on white cars or billboards.

Besides the new digital logo, there is also a new logo for the BMW i and BMW M which we also got to see this week.