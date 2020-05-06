BMW Z4 To Get Android Auto But Not Its Twin

The BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra might be sharing a lot of features and tech but it looks like only the BMW Z4 will get the Android Auto tech.

The July iDrive update will finally bring the Android Auto to the BMW Z4 and sadly, the update will not be coming to the Toyota Supra mainly because the Supra still uses the iDrive version 6.

According to Toyota, they are still collecting data on whether their customers are interested in getting the Android Auto and added that so far, the Android Auto has not been an important factor in whether people want to get the Supra or not.

The new Toyota Supra currently comes powered by a 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-sic engine that will be offering about 382hp and 368lb ft of torque. There is also the mew 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 255hp and 295lb ft of torque.