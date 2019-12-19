Borderlands 3 Stadia Version Not Ideal

Google Stadia users will have another game to play now as Borderlands 3 has been added to the library but do take note that the version on Stadia might not be the same version that we see on the Xbox One, PS4, and PC version.

According to Gearbox, the Borderlands 3 on Stadia will be a few updates behind the rest which means some of the newer features will not be in like the increased bank size that came with the update in November as well as the Mayhem 4 difficulty level.

The Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot DLC will also not be part of the Google Stadia version when it is released for PC, Xbox One and PS4 this week. Gearbox said that they are hoping they would be able to catch up to the rest in 2020.