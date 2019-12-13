Bravely Default 2 For Switch Announced

Square Enix was at The Game Awards where they announce the new Bravely Default 2 for the Nintendo Switch console. While the title of the game might be similar, this is not the same as Bravely Second.

This will be the second game of the RPG series with a third one coming in the future. Besides offering up a new trailer we also got to learn more about the four new heroes that we will be playing as in the game as well as the new world that the game will be set in.

So far, this is all the details that Square Enix is willing to part with right now but hopefully we will learn more as we get close to the 2020 release date.

Check out the trailer here.