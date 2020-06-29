Bugatti Chiron: Is A Roadster Coming?

There is no telling what we can expect from Bugatti next as even the company seems to be having a problem deciding what they want to offer. The company previously made it clear that they are not looking to enter the SUV race but then announced that they have a crossover design ready.

Well, according to The Supercar Blog, we might see them go back on their words ones more as a Chiron roadster might be in the works. A few years ago, Bugatti made it clear that the Chiron will not be getting a roadster or convertible but this year, but now, it looks like they might actually be interested.

Of course, this is not a confirmation from the automaker and we have not heard anything official yet so we better take it with a pinch of salt but if they do decide to work on a roadster, the vehicle would probably be coming in to compete with models like the Bentley Bacalar and Ferrari SP1.