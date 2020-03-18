Buick Envision Spotted With Familiar Looking Design

While GM might not be ready to show off their new Buick Envision yet, the vehicle was spotted out in the open by spies and from what we can see, the new Envision will be coming in with a familiar design.

A few years ago, Buick showed off the new EV crossover concept called the Buick Enspire that was set to show off a future production model but instead of the Enspire, the concept was given the Envision name.

According to Motor1, the new vehicle could be called the Envision S in China to distinguish it from the other model but at this point, it is not clear if the S suffix will also make its way over to the US or not.

It was reported that the Buick Envision S will come riding on the E2 platform and should be powered by the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The engine had about 237hp and 258lb ft of torque on the XT4 model.