Buick Velite Is The Bolt For China

There were rumors that Chevrolet might be looking to offer their Chevrolet Bolt EV in China with new front and rear updates when the vehicle was spotted getting tested out in the open and there are now more details to support that.

According to Motor1, a Chinese site claimed that GM has just applied to sell an all-electric SUV in China under the Velite 7 nameplate suggesting that the Velite could be the Bolt that GM is preparing to offer in China.

Of course, fans can expect to see a few changes being made to the exterior icnluding the bumper, badge and ground clearance update. It was also added that the vehicle will be powered by a 174hp electric powertrain which is less than the Bolt.

As for whether we will be seeing the Velite 7 here in the US, most people think that it will not be happening although we might see the Bolt get an update soon.