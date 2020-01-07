Byton Announces New App Developer Program

Byton is working to become the first smart device on wheels and they are giving is a taste of what that might be like at CES this year.

Celebrating the M-Byte’s North American premiere at CES in Las Vegas, the company announced their first partners that will be working with them to build an ecosystem for the 48inch display on electric cars to make it work like a smartphone.

Byton will be working with ViacomCBS and Access for the theater experience. AccuWeather will be offering weather updates while other companies like Aiqudo and Cloudcar will also be offering their expertise to the system.

The upcoming Byton M-Byte will be offered with two battery options. Customers can also choose to have it with a rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive system. The base model will come with a $45,000 price tag and it will officially be coming in 2021.