C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Could Be Coming?

Could Chevrolet be considering a C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06? Well, according to the leaked document, that is exactly what is happening right now.

It was reported that the vehicle will be getting a 5.5 liter DOHC V8 engine, the same engine that was fitted on the C8.R model. It was reported that the vehicle will be offering 650hp and 600lb ft of torque.

The document did suggest that the vehicle will be coming in with a 20inch wheels in the front with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires and 21inch in the back. It is also assumed that we will be seeing a lot of carbon fiber all over with carbon fiber wheels.

For now, all of these are just speculations and rumors and with the pandemic, there is no telling how that will affect their timeline and plan so we will have to wait and see, and hopefully, Chevrolet will have something to announce soon.