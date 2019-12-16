Cadillac Cleans Up Their Naming System

Although we can see why Cadillac would wants they name their vehicle with the Euro-style alphanumeric strategy, most people don’t really get it and luckily, Cadillac is looking to put a stop to it soon.

According to CNET, when Cadillac starts offering their new EV models, we will also start seeing the automaker offer cars without the old naming system. Soon, we might be seeing the return of names like Eldorado, Seville, and Escalades which has kept its name despite all the changes in recent years.

With this announcement, some fans have been speculating that a Fleetwood Brougham could also be coming back although we do not think that it would be happening.

Of course, there is still a lot that we do not know about right now so we will have to wait and see.