Cadillac CT4-V & CT5-V To Get Blackwing Model

Cadillac announced that the high output version of their CT4-V and CT5-V has a name now. Called Blackwing, the vehicle will be offered with a manual transmission.

For now, Cadillac is still very secretive on what the Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V will be offering but they did say that the new models will have quicker lap times compared to the previous models.

There were rumors suggesting that we will see the 6.2 liters supercharged V8 under the hood of the CT5-V Blackwing since it does share the same architecture whole the CT4-V will come powered by a turbocharged 6 cylinder engine.

Cadillac also confirms that the Blackwing model will be offered in a limited number although they did not say how many models they plan to build. They did add that more information will be offered soon.