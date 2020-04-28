Cadillac XT6: U.S. Regulation In The Way

Due to some of the regulations here in the US, automakers had to adjust their vehicles just so that they can sell them here. One regulation that seems to be rather annoying is the headlight rule that the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration has.

Right now, the adaptive driving beam headlights are illegal in the US and because of that, sales for models like the Cadillac XT6 are being affected. Since the Cadillac XT6 was designed in hopes that the ruling would change when it arrived, the automaker will now have to disable their adaptive driving beam tech for those in the US.

While owners can still opt to enable the tech using the flash update, it is still very inconvenient. Automakers has been trying to get NHTSA to change the ruling for years now. In 2019, the agency suggested that they would consider changing the ruling but in 2019 added that they are working to develop a new regulation for the lighting tech. We do not know when the new rules will be applied so for now, it is just a waiting game.