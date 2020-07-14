Call Of Duty: Mobile New Season Goes Live

The new season for Call of Duty: Mobile will come with a new game mode, classic map, and more. Here is what we have learned so far.

The new season, The Forge will be the 8th season for the popular mobile game. The arrival of the update will also bring in the new Juggernaut game mode which will also be going live this week.

On top of that, players will also get their hands on the Highrise map from Modern Warfare 2. Like before, this season will also come with a free and a premium stream. The free stream will unlock the new DR-H assault rifle at tier 21 along with the new Shrapnel perk.

The premium stream on the other hand will unlock the new characters as well as the Wrecker skin for Tank Dempsey at tier 1 and Krueger’s Reaper skin at tier 50.

As for the new mode, it was explained that it will be a 1v5 mode where soldiers will take on the XS1 Goliath which will be controlled by one player. Players can also look forward to the Solstice Awakening event which will be starting on the 16th of July.