Call Of Duty Mobile Update Includes New Map

Call of Duty Mobile will be getting another update and this time, the update will include a new map along with extra game modes and more.

The most exciting addition will be the new map called Meltdown which is the industrial storage container laden location that some people might recognize from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 that is known for its tight spaces and open pathways.

The map will be available on a few game modes like Gun Game, Search and Destroy, Team Deathmatch and more. This update will also be the start of the new CoD Mobile new season, Steel Legion. The new season will start on the 1st of April and will end on the 1st of June.

A few more changes and tweaks will also come with the update long with extra game modes like 2v2 Showdown and Gun Game: Team Fight.