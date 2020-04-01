Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Missing Multiplayer Ends

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is finally here which is nice but fans are also wondering why the multiplayer option is missing.

Activision has now explained that they did not want to release the game with a multiplayer mode as a standalone pack and they want to bring more classic map experience to the game and build it over time.

They added that they wanted to focus on seamlessly uniting their online players as the game supports cross-play between PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The developer is also offering DLC packs for free to all their players.

PS4 players got to try out the new Modern Warfare 2 Remastered first because of the PS4 timed-exclusivity but it will be released on the Xbox One and PC on the 30th of April.