Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Gets Some New Maps

More maps will be coming the way of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare later this week along with some new content. Here is what we know now.

It was announced that the game will be getting a huge update that will include some new maps including Hardhat. The map was last seen in Modern Warfare 3 and was much love due to the fast-paced skirmishes that the close-quarters map forces out of players.

On top of that, there will also be the new Aisle 9 map as well as the GUnfight map to the multiplayer mode. There is also the Ghost Pack Contingency bundle that will come with two new weapon blueprints and more.

The update will be released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Warzone will also be getting some changes as well including getting some new items, new weapons and a new limited-time mode.