Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare How Big Is The Update?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be getting an update on the 28th of April this week and the developer has now revealed a little more information about the update including the size of the up.

According to Infinity Ward, the update will be about 15GB in size on both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The update, Data Pack 1 must be installed to continue playing the game but only for the console players.

Other than the Data Pack, the update will also come with a few fixes for the game for consoles and PC including weapon and challenge bugs. The update will also make changes to the speed and size of the gas circle in Warzone but the developer did not go into detail on how the new update will work.

The full patch notes for the update are on their website now so do check that out.