Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Offered For Free!

If you have been looking to try out the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer mode, you will have this weekend to try it out as the developer is offering it for free starting from the 3rd of April until the 6th of April.

One of the playlists that will be available this weekend includes “Stocked Up, locked Down which will rotate between Atlas Superstore and Shoothourse maps in Team Deathmatch, Domination, and more. Other modes include the Ground War which is the 64v64 model and Gunfight.

If you like what you see and would like to continue playing, you will have to pay full price to get the game as it does not seem like the developer is offering up any promotions for the game at this point.

Even if you don’t plan to buy it, this is a good opportunity for you to level up your weapon for Warzone.