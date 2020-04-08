Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 Update File Smaller Than Before

Season 3 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has finally begun and fans can finally dive right in. While the Season 2 file was huge and so is the Season 3 update file, it will not be as big as before.

According to CharlieIntel, the Xbox One update will be about 13.6GB while the PS4 file will be 117GB. The PC update file will take up 16GB of space. The developer has also released the full patch note for the update so you can read about some of the changes and new features while you wait for the update to be completed.

The update will make some changes to the game but on top of that, the new game will also be getting a new multiplayer map. Modern Warfare will also get a new Operator called Alex from the campaign.

Season 3 will also come with a new Battle Pass as well which will give players some new cosmetics and items including Riley, the dog from Call of Duty: Ghost.