Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Update With Patch Notes Out Now!

The long-awaited Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update is finally here along with the patch notes so we can check out what the update will come with.

This update will be pretty big with the PS4 version being 10GB and the Xbox One version will be about 13GB in size. The size for the PC will vary so we will have to wait and see.

One major feature that the update will come with is the Armor Satchel that will allow players to carry 8 armor plates. These can be found in loot crates or drop when the player takes down an enemy. The update will also adjust the speed and size of the gas circle.

An update will also be released for Warzone which will include the cargo truck which was now offered for Solos mode but some of its features like the turning speed, acceleration, and top speed have been nerfed.

The update is available for download now.