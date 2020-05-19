Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone Detailed

The new update for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is now ready. This time, the update will come with some goodies including the new maps and more changes to the game.

The update zie will be at 30.86GB on Xbox One for Modern Warfare. One of the most exciting updates will be the new Gunfight map called Aisle 9 and for the multiplayer, Hardhat. Then there is the new DLC pack called Fearless which will be available for the CoD Endowment charity with proceeds going to help veterans find work.

As for Warzone, the game will be getting a few new features when the update arrive including the Armor Box that resupplies the team’s armor. Most Wanted has also returned.

The update will also be fixed some of the bugs that players have reported including the one where players could access points outside the map. Weapons will also be updated with some getting nerfed while others get buffed. The full patch notes are on their blog so you can check that out.