Call of Duty: Warzone Drop Amount To Be Updated

Call of Duty: Warzone might be getting its drop rate of money updated as suggested by Amos Hodge.

He tweeted that they would like to keep the prices consistent so that players won’t have to keep memorizing the prices. The drop rate of money would not be based on player count instead.

With the update, the prize money would be scaled across all modes and this way, it would be more consistent in the game. One obvious advantage to the change is that players that are not confident in solo matches can now earn a steady amount of money.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Activision is currently looking into solving some cheating issues that players have been complaining about. So far, about 70,000 players have already been banned.