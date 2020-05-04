Call Of Duty: Warzone Future Discussed

Call Of Duty: Warzone is doing so much better than what we would have believe and Activision will continue to ride on that success by teasing what the future holds for Call of Duty: Warzone.

According to Taylor Kurosaki, the game will continue to get support with more content in the future possibly even content from the last Call of Duty game.

Of course, he did not elaborate on what that really means for the future of the game but did say that he is excited to see how future Call of Duty games gets incorporated into Warzone.

Recent talks on the next Call of Duty game also suggest that the new game will focus on the Cold War/ Vietnam-era and will be released on PS4, Xbox One, and also PS5 and Xbox Series X.