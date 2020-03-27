Call Of Duty: Warzone & Modern Warfare Changes Listed In New Patch Notes

The update which was supposed to be released for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern will finally be here as the developer announced the release date of the update.

According to Infinity Ward, the update will be arriving on the 26th of March 11 PM PT and the update will come with a new Operator and map for Modern Warfare while Warzone battle royale will also be getting a few major changes.

Modern Warfare multiplayer will also be getting a new Operator, Talon along with a new map called Kandor Hideout. Along with those, there is also the NVG Infected mode and the Plunder mode for Warzone which will add a new variant called Blood Money.

The full patch notes for both games are out now so players can go check that out and see what are the upgrades that these games will get when the update arrives this week.