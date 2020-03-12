Call Of Duty: Warzone New Bug Will Allow Players To Revive Forever

Call Of Duty: Warzone was released not too long ago and so far, the response has been pretty positive but that does not mean that there is no bugs and issue with the game.

Some players have already reported some of the bugs in the game but one interesting bug that was posted online showed two players winning the match by staying outside of the safe zone and reviving each other until they are the last ones in the match.

The “game-ruining” bugs have since gotten a lot of attention and players have been asking the developer to come out with a fix for the bug as soon as possible.

For now, let’s hope the players will refrain from using the “trick” to win the game as it would ruin the experience for the other players in the match.