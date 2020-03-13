Call Of Duty: Warzone Plans To Squeeze More In!

Currently, the new Call of Duty: Warzone will be able to support 150 players matches but that number could be bigger in the near future.

According to Infinity Ward’s Patrick Keely, the developers are running 200 players matches in-house and that they plan to release that to the public soon. It was said that having a 200 player match has been the target of the game since the beginning so it is nice to see that they do actually plan to go on with that plan.

Kelly also added that it will also be possible to have bigger squads in the future as they are already testing with four and five-player squads right now.

With so many people playing at the same time, it will be even harder to win matches but it will also make each win even sweeter knowing that you bested so many to be the last one standing.