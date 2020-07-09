Home Games • Call Of Duty: Warzone Popular Mode Removed

Call Of Duty: Warzone Popular Mode Removed

 - July 9, 2020

The developer of Call of Duty: Warzone is constantly making changes to the game and the latest update would take out one of the popular mode in the game.

It was announced this week that the 200-player mode will be removed. Although it was sad to see it go, it also does not come as a surprise since the mode was labeled as a limited-time mode from the start.

Of course, as they remove some, they will also be bringing in some new modes to keep things exciting, and with the update, players will now get BR Quads and BR Stimulus Trios.

We might also see BR 200 return in the future based on how popular it was. Let’s just hope that will happen. The new Season 4 Reloaded also brought in the new Juggernaut Royale mode.

