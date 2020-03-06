Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night Mobile Surprises Fans

There was no indication that Konami was working on a Castlevania: Symphony of the Night for mobile but that is here now. The iOS and Android version of the game is now available and it will come with an extra features that will encourage fans to try it out.

The game will cost $3 and will come with multiple language options including English, Japanese, German, French, Italian and Spanish. While Konami is saying that it is the direct port of the PlayStation original, some people say it is closer to PSP and PS4 versions.

The game app dropping now does feel right as the Castlevania series on Netflix will have its third season released tomorrow. Xbox Games With Gold players also get the Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 for free this month.