Change Of Plan For Ford Autonomous

With everything that is going on right now, automakers are looking to make some adjustments to their plan and for Ford, which includes launching their autonomous vehicle service later than expected.

The automaker reported a loss in the first quarter and warned that more losses can be expected in the second quarter as well as the pandemic continues to disrupt their business.

Because of that, they have now announced that they will only be launching their self-driving service in 2022. The pandemic has not only change the way people are spending their money but also how they are going it. For many in China, opting to buy vehicles online seems to gain traction now.

Ford did add that they will have more traditional vehicles coming in the near future including the redesigned F-150 truck along with the highly anticipated Ford Bronco.