Chevrolet Bolt EUV Crossover Caught Out In The Open

The Chevrolet Bolt will be getting a larger version soon called the Bolt EUV and the vehicle has now been spotted out in the open.

The vehicle was heavily camouflaged so most of the design features were well hidden but what we can see is that the short stubby nose from the Bolt will still make it over along with the C-Pillar. It is believed that the floating roof design will most likely be brought over as well.

It is also believed that the Bolt EUV design will be very similar to the Buick Velite 7 that we saw in China early this year. It was previously reported that the EUV model will be longer by three inches when compared to the wheelbase of the Bolt and will have about 400miles of range to offer.

As for when we will be seeing the Bolt EUV, we will have to wait and see but it was estimated that the vehicle will make sites debut early to mid-2021.