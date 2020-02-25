Chevrolet Bolt EV Drivers Will Have Less Issue With Charging Stations Now

Finding an available charging station might be one of the issues that EV drivers will have to deal with constantly and GM is trying to make things easier for their Chevrolet Bolt EV drivers by offering up an update on their app.

The myChevrolet app will now get an Energy Assist feature which will now allow the driver to see all the public charging stations nationwide with real-time station data which means drivers will be able to locate the nearest available charging stations.

The feature allowed users to manage their routes effectively so this update will be a nice addition to the app. Starting from this year, users will also be able to rate and review their charging stations with star ratings and comments.

What do you think of the update?