Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Turns Into A Raptor

For now, those that want a compact dune-running truck will have to look to Ford and Ram but one owner decided to turn his Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 into one with the help of Lingenfelter Performance Engineering and Current Performance.

The vehicle was fitted with a 6.2 liter supercharged LT4 V8 engine that we have seen in models like the C7 Corvette. The vehicle was then given the LT4 supercharger upgrade kit which will come with the new supercharger drive belt, idlers pulley, 9.2inch drive damper pully and more. This will allow the engine to deliver about 720hp and 730lb ft of torque.

Of course, all these upgrades will come at a price as it is estimated that the new supercharged LT4 crate engine will cost an additional $15,000 while the Lingenfelter 720 hp supercharger kit will cost $1095. That is on top of the $44,490 that you will need to pay to get the Colorado ZR2.

Would you pay to get something like that?