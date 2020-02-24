Chevrolet Menlo Marks A First For Chevrolet

The new Chevrolet Menlo will be arriving as the first fully electric EV model that Chevrolet will be offering in China. Here is what we know about the new EV model.

Customers in China will get to choose from four variants. The EV model will have a range of 255miles on a single charge according to NEDC and will need about 40 minutes to charge up to 80% using the direct current fast charger.

There will be three driving modes and three energy recovery modes with the basic driving modes being economical, normal and sporty while the energy recovery modes will offer light free recovery, medium efficient recovery and strong energy recovery.

The new Chevrolet Menlo also features a new generation of MyLink+ infotainment system with OnStar that will support OTA updates for Apple CarPlay, Baidu CarLife and more along with offering customers some practical features like a virtual car key, remote control and more.