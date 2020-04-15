Chex Quest Remaster Confirmed With Multiplayer Mode

Steam players will be able to get their hands on Chex Quest HD this year, the remastered version was confirmed along with a few additional details, here is what we know right now.

Chex Quest was released back in 1996 and according to Steam, the remastered version of the game will be free-to-play. Players can play as one of the six unlockable members of the Chex Mix Squadron that will be sent to an Intergalactic Federation of Snacks outpost on Bazoik to take on the Flemoids.

Players can now play with other player but they will need to have two controllers. The remake was teased back in 2016 but since the teaser, nothing much followed up after that until now.

Chex Quest HD will be arriving in the Summer of this year so remember to check that out on Steam.