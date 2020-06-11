Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivans Too Hot To Handle

Chrysler will be issuing a recall to bring back their Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan after it was discovered that the vehicle could be a fire risk due to a 12-volt battery.

According to the report, about 27,634 units of minivans will be affected by the recall with these being models from 2017 to 2020. Those with the regular gas-engine will also be affected by the recall as well.

The problem here is the 12volt battery that powers the accessories. The connection on the battery could degrade over time which could to a fire. Those recalled will be inspected for corrosion.

While owners wait for the fix, they are advised not to park their vehicles inside a garage or building. Customers can also start getting their VIN numbers on the website to see if they are affected or not.