Citroen C4 Shown In A New Light

Citroen is taking some risk with the C4 by giving it a fastback-like roofline and also an electric technology. While we won’t be seeing this here in the US, that does not mean we can’t be excited about it.

The new C4 crossover will be coming in to replace the C4 Cactus and the standard C4 model. The front end design matches what the Citroen models have been offering right now.

More changes were also made on the inside with the updated digital instrument cluster, bezel-less touchscreen, and more. From the start, the Citroen will be offering the C4 and e-C4 model, the latter which will be an electric powertrain. The electric model is said to come with the CMP platform that will be fitted with a 136hp electric motor that will be powered by a 50kWh.

Those that do not want an electric option can get the gasoline and diesel engine option as well. The Citroen C4 will be arriving in Europe in a few months’ time. The Citroen C4 will be coming in to compete with the Volkswagen Golf.