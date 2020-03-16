Control First DLC Gets A New Trailer

Control, the game will be getting two expansion this month starting with The Foundation and the first trailer for the expansion has just been released.

In the new expansion, we see Jesse trying to stop the Astral Plane. We also got to see Helen Marshall which was missing in the original campaign. You can check out the trailer below.

Other than the expansion, the fame will also be getting a free update on all platforms which will add the new Shield Rush ability to the game along with the option to reassign your Ability Points. Fans of Alan Wake will also be happy to learn that his story will continue in the second expansion for Control.

With the time exclusivity deal in place, only PC and PS4 players will be getting the update while those on Xbox One will have to wait until June to get it.