Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled Will Continue To Grow

The last Grand Prix content release for Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled is done but the developer promise that we can expect to see more coming out the game in the near future.

According to Beenox, more characters, vehicles, and features will be added to the game soon. One of the first to look forward to is the Beenox Pack which is available right now. The update will bring Geary and Crunch to the game for those that do not have those characters.

There is also the Beenox-themed kart, paint job, sticker and set of wheels. Other Beenox-themed skins will also be offered with the new package. Players can also look forward to getting their hands on the Wumpa Challenge system soon and the new pit stops content.

With all this coming our way, fans of the game will not have to worry about the game being forgotten by the developer.