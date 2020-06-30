Crysis Remastered Gets A Date

More details about the upcoming Crysis Remastered has been leaked online. This is what we have picked up so far.

The game will officially be revealed on the 1st of July but before that can happen, new leaked details about the game have surfaced online on Xbox Live.

In the listing, it was shown that the game will officially be arriving on the 23rd of July. We can also see a screenshot of the game on the page along with the debut trailer. The description states that the upcoming game will have remastered graphics that is optimized for the new generation of hardware.

The game will also be about 7GB in size. The game, which was released back in 2007 was very well received so it is nice to know that the newer players will also get to experience some fo the fun now.