Cyberpunk 2077: Cat Petting Allowed!

It is nice to see animals in games but it another nice touch when the developer bothered to allow players to pet the animal. We have seen fans request for features like this in the past but for Cyberpunk 2077, it will be a part of the game right from the start.

In the latest IGN preview, it was showed that the cat in the game can be petted. We don’t know if you can do that to dogs in the game as well but knowing that petting the cat is allowed is amazing enough.

Sadly, we will still have to wait months before we can actually pet the car in-game since the game was recently delayed once more. Original set to be released in April, the game was pushed back to September and now it was announced that the game will only be released on the 19th of November.

The game will be released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One first but will later be offered on the PS5 and Xbox Series X as well.