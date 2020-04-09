Cyberpunk 2077: How COVID-19 Could Change Future Games

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting a lot of businesses all over the world and while CDPR feels that it should not have any major impact on their business, they did add that it could change how people are buying games.

According to the developer, they have taken the necessary steps to reduce the spread of the disease by having most of their employees work from home with only a few remaining in the office. They have also canceled business travel and stop any that have come from overseas to enter the offices.

They also canceled all their appearance for the near future and also taken necessary steps to further safeguard their games now that their developers are working from home by encrypting hard drives and have employees use VPN.

They also added that they expect sales for physical games to drop but added that the majority of sales are already in digital or they might start to work towards that in the near future.