Cyberpunk 2077: Huge Milestone Hit

We are still a few months away from the release of Cyberpunk 2077 but the developer continues to make important milestones with the upcoming game.

It was announced this week on Twitter that Cyberpunk 2077 has now been rated in most countries. The age rating is going to be very important to the open-world game and it is nice to know that most of the countries have already given the game their rating.

Previous reports also added that the developer is busy working on refining and polishing the game. Without the rating, the game would not be able to even get released.

One of the stricter countries, Australia have not yet rated the game while Japan’s rating agency has been closed for a full month during the pandemic. The game was originally set to be released on the 16th of April which would be just perfect for many of us that are stuck at home now but it was later announced that the game will only be arriving on the 17th of September.