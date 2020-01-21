Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer 2021 Release Date Not Happening

When CDPR first announce Cyberpunk 2077, it was revealed that there will also be a Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer which we will be seeing after the release of the main game in 2021 but now that Cyberpunk 2077 has been pushed back a few months, it looks like we might have to wait a little longer for the multiplayer game as well.

According to CDPR, the multiplayer will most likely won’t launch for at least two more years putting the release date to 2022. There is not a whole lot of information on the multiplayer mode which was said to be a free update to the main game but it was suggested that the mode is being developed in parallel as an AAA experience of its own.

As for the main game, CDPR made clear that the game is complete now and is playable but there are still more that needs to be done and they wanted to have the extra time to polish up the game and make sure it is something that they are proud to offer to their fans.

Instead of the 16th of April, we will only be seeing the game on the 17th of September now.