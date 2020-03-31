Cyberpunk 2077 New Wallpaper Shows Metro Scene

Fans of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 game have been patiently waiting for the game to be released and while it is still a few months away, the developer has released a new wallpaper of the game this time, showing the metro scene in the game.

Players will be able to travel around the city’s districts using the metro service and this wallpaper, we see V, the main protagonist of the game sitting with his guns while the people of Night City clashes with the Arasaka employees outside.

Some fans of past CDPR games pointed ou how the helmets on the police look like those on the Nilfgaardians in The Witcher. Well, what do you think?

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on the 17th of September 2020 on PC, Xbox One and PS4.