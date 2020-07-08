Cyberpunk 2077: Wall-Running No Longer A Thing

CDPR continues to make changes to the Cyberpunk 2077 game as they push the game’s release to later in the year and one of the change that they will be making is removing the wall-running feature in the game.

In one of the latest interviews, it was revealed that the feature was taken out from the final version of the game. It was explained that it was removed due to design reason but added that players will still have a lot of flexibility on how they can move in the game.

The game which was initially set to release earlier this year was pushed back a few times with the latest date being the 19th of November. We are hoping that this will be the last delay for the game and that will actually be able to get our hands on the game in 2020.

The new Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on PS4, PC, and Xbox One.