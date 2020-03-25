Dandy Dungeon Free Sequel Update Announced

Dandy Dungeon: Legend of Brave Yamada, the RPG will be getting a free sequel. Here is all we know right now.

The RPG is a game about a mid-30s programmer that hates his job and is trying to make his own game. According to the developer, an update will be coming to the game which will technically turn the game into Dandy Dungeon II: The Phantom Bride.

The new update will add a conclusion to the PC and Switch game. In the game, players will need to draw lines to move the protagonist, Yamada, through the dungeon that he build. The sequel will be free to all that already owns the game and it will come with 90 new dungeon type and 560 new sets of weapons and armor.

Check out the new trailer for the update below.