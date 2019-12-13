Home Games • Dark Alliance: New D&D Game Announced

Dark Alliance: New D&D Game Announced

 - December 13, 2019

One of the more exciting news that was announced at The Game Awards 2019 is the new Dungeons & Dragons game, Dark Alliance.

The game has been introduced as a third-person hack-and-slash action RPG game that will be released on PC as well as some consoles although they did not confirm which.

Developed by Tuque Games, the game will feature a few monsters and characters that D&D players will be very familiar with like Drizzt Do’Urden, Catti-Brie, Bruenor, and Wulfgar.

Some people will also notice how familiar the title is because this is sort of a spiritual successor to Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance. The game will have a lot of dungeon crawling and lots of looting. On top of that, there will also be some online co-op for four players so you and your friends can play together.

The game is set to arrive in the second half of 2020 but no date has been given yet.

In Games

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
  • Follow Michelle Kadeon