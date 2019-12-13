Dark Alliance: New D&D Game Announced

One of the more exciting news that was announced at The Game Awards 2019 is the new Dungeons & Dragons game, Dark Alliance.

The game has been introduced as a third-person hack-and-slash action RPG game that will be released on PC as well as some consoles although they did not confirm which.

Developed by Tuque Games, the game will feature a few monsters and characters that D&D players will be very familiar with like Drizzt Do’Urden, Catti-Brie, Bruenor, and Wulfgar.

Some people will also notice how familiar the title is because this is sort of a spiritual successor to Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance. The game will have a lot of dungeon crawling and lots of looting. On top of that, there will also be some online co-op for four players so you and your friends can play together.

The game is set to arrive in the second half of 2020 but no date has been given yet.