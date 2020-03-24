Dauntless: Volcanoes & Lava Monsters On The Way

The latest update for Dauntless will be coming soon and with it comes a few new features including a new quest called Escalation. Here is what we know right now.

The update will now come with a fiery version of Behemoths along with a brand new boss for the Escalation quest. Players will also be happy to learn that there will be a new legendary weapon, armor, and amps when the game arrives.

Other than that, there is also the new Hunt Pass called Searing Talons that will in with a few exclusive goodies as well as extra bonuses. The free game is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The PC version will be offered through the Epic Game Store.

There will also be a mobile version that will be coming in the future.