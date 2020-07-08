Dead Cells Crossbow Updated With Latest Patch

The latest patch for Dead Cells called the Update of Plenty will make a few interesting changes to the weapons and items in the game to balance things out and of the weapons that will be getting some notable update will be the crossbow.

The update will turn the crossbow into a two-handed weapon now so that more players will be willing to give two-handed weapons a go. Other than that, the backpacks will also allow players to hole one extra one-handed weapon now where they can quickly switch if they are in a situation where the two-handed weapon is not suitable.

On top of that, the developer have also increased the amount of gold that players can find and also made some changes to the pricing of hears in the game so that players can easily switch gears. The full patch notes for the update are available on their website right now so do check that out.